Taremi best, Porto second-best in Portugal football league

Born on July 18, 1992, “Persian Gulf Boy” is a footballer who plays as a striker for the Portuguese Primeira Liga club Porto and the Iranian national team.

Taremi has continued his scoring run in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, helping the Dragons to finish runner-up in the season.

The Porto forward, however, capped off the season, finishing as the leading scorer of the Primeira Liga.

Dubbed “a scoring machine” by Reuters, the legionnaire scored 22 goals in 33 matches for Porto this season.

Taremi netted his last goal against Vitoria SC Saturday night, where his team won the match 3-0.

The professional player outperformed Gonçalo Matias Ramos of the league’s winners Benfica who scored 19 goals this season.

Taremi scores poker

Taremi scored poker for FC Porto against FC Famalicão in Primeira Liga. The match which was held on May 20, 2023 ended 4-2. Mehdi Taremi stole the show and scored all 4 goals for his club.

Sensational goals

According to a reporter on the Portuguese Sports TV channel, Taremi “does not know how to play badly”.

The star's bicycle kick goal for Porto against Chelsea was shortlisted for the FIFA Puskas Award 2021.

Background & achievements

After joining Rio Ave in 2019, he scored 18 goals to earn a move to FC Porto.

Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi was chosen as the best player of April 2022 from Porto.

The FC Porto striker was also selected as the best player of the League during the months of November and December 2022.

Back in June 2022, Taremi and his teammate Fábio Vieira were introduced as the second most successful duo player, according to the Liga Portugal website.

Moreover, Iranian international forward Mehdi Taremi was selected for the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) Men’s AFC Team 2022.

The 30-year-old Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi became the best goal-scorer of 2022 among the players from AFC countries. He scored 34 goals in all competitions for Porto and 5 for his national team (including 2 in the World Cup), in total 39.

At the beginning of the year 2023, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) introduced the top scorers of 2022, and Taremi was ranked 4th on the list.

Where is next destination?

Iranian international Mehdi Taremi, of whom Chancel Mbemba speaks highly, is in the sights of Olympique de Marseille, who want to strengthen in attack, the French website ‘lequotidiendusport’ reported.

The professional player is in radar of Sevilla FC, which stand at 10th in La Liga.

The striker has also been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

In late October, 2022, Squawka News gave Taremi the unofficial name of “jack of all trades” which implies wherever his next club is, he is to steal the show.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour