Dec 17, 2022, 11:30 AM

Iranian Terami scores for Porto against Vizela

TEHRAN, Dec. 17 (MNA) – Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi has scored for FC Porto against Vizela.

In the second half, Taremi did not waste the opportunity at the penalty spot and increased his tally to 14 goals scored this season.

The match ended 4-0 for the dragons.

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) released the world's top football scorers in 2022 and Mehdi Taremi from Iran ranked 10th with 34 goals.

Taremi has scored 18 goals in the Portuguese Primeira Liga for FC, five goals in other domestic cups in the European country, six goals in international competitions for FC Porto, and five times for the Iranian national team.

