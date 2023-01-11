Taremi selected as Portugal’s best player of Nov. & Dec.

The Iranian striker from FC Porto gathered 16.78% of the votes, beating Ricardo Horta (12.98%) from SC Braga and Pedro Porro (12.55%) from Sporting.

In the three games played during the period in question, the number 9 from Porto scored four goals and has one assist.

The League’s Best Player of the month is chosen via the average value of the scores given by the sports dailies A Bola, O Jogo, and Record in the period corresponding to the vote (final weighting of 60%) and the choices of a Technical Committee appointed by the Union.

Earlier on January first, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) introduced the top scorers of 2022, and Taremi was ranked 4th on the list.

Previously, Porto FC gave the Iranian striker the unofficial name of “Persian Gulf Boy”.Recently, Squawka News has given the Iranian football star, who has recently been selected as the player of the week by UEFA, the unofficial name of “jack of all trades”.

Also, Reuters has described Taremi as “a scoring machine”.The Iranian legionnaire who is good at scoring stunning goals was shortlisted for the FIFA Puskas Award 2021 and his bicycle kick goals get standing ovations.

