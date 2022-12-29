  1. Sports
Taremi moves up to top of Liga Portugal top scorers table

TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi who plays for Porto football team scored three goals in the match against FC Arouca in Liga Portugal on Wednesday night.

FC Porto won, with big margin, against FC Arouca, by 5-1, in a match related to Matchday 14 of the Liga Portugal bwin.

The Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi hat tricked to help his team finish the year with a decisive victory.

Otávio, Taremi (3) and Opoku, in his own goal, scored Porto's goals, whereas Bruno Marques reduced the deficit for Arouca (75') and made the final score 5-1 at Estádio do Dragão, Portegues website said.

Tarami, who was in the seventh place in the top scorers table with 6 goals before the Wednesday match, now has moved up with 9 goals to the first place next to Gonçalo Matias Ramos of Benfica.

FC Porto are no in second place with 32 points in the Liga Portugal after Benfica with 37 goals.

