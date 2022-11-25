Iran beat Wales at World Cup 2-0

The national Iranian men's football team defeated the team of Wales in their second match in Group B of the World Cup in Qatar on Friday.

Iran with a waves of attacks finally could score two goals at the additional time of the second half.

The two goals of Iran were scored by Rouzbeh Cheshmi at minute 96 and Ramin Rezaeian at 98.

Carlos Queiroz's side continued to look the more likely following the interval and Sardar Azmoun and Gholizadeh both hit the woodwork in quick succession as the Wales goal lived a charmed life.

Iran had also scored a goal in the first hald but it was announced an offside by the referee after seeing the VAR

Wales lost their goalkeeper after he received a red card for a fault against attacking Mehdi Taremi. The Dragons had to continue the match 10-man after goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey sent off four minutes from time.

Iran were beaten 6-2 by England in their opening match.

The Iranian team will play the United Sates in their third and final match in the group stage on Tuesday and if they win or even draw, they can advance to the knockout stage.

Wales will now need to beat England in their final game on Tuesday to have any chance of qualifying.

MNA