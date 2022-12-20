Iran comes second in Asia in FIFA new ranking

The report published by the football governing body demonstrates that Iran’s national football team has stood at 24 among 32 teams that participated in the recent world cup.

The new ranking of the 32 teams at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has been published based on their stage reached, record, and goal difference.

Brazil, Argentina, and France are the three top teams according to the FIFA report.

Argentina grabbed its third FIFA World Cup trophy after defeating France in penalty kicks held in Qatar’s Lusail on Sunday.

Iran started the campaign with a 6-2 loss against England in Group B.

In their second match, Queiroz’s players defeated Wales 2-0 but the last game, which was a must-win match for both sides, turned out to be in favor of the American squad with a 1-0 result.

