Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is most likely to join Saudi Arabia’s club Al-Nassr after the conclusion of FIFA World Cup 2022, Marca- a Spanish Newspaper- has reported.

As per the report, Ronaldo has agreed to sign a €500 million (£432m) contract with the Saudi Arabian club.

The report also claimed that Ronaldo has been offered a two-and-a-half-year contract (till 2025) worth €200m (£173m) per season.

MNA/PR