Iran Police impedes drug smuggling to Europe

TEHRAN, Nov. 28 (MNA) – Tehran Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Rahimi announced that dozens of kilograms of narcotics, especially crystal that was set to be smuggled from Tehran to Europe were seized by the Iranian anti-narcotics police.

Rahimi added that 4 large industrial drug production laboratories were identified and dismantled in the city.

4.2 tons of different kinds of narcotics, including opium, hashish, crystal, and marijuana were confiscated during the Police operation, according to Rahimi.

16 major gangs importing drugs to the Iranian capital have been also identified and dismantled, he added. 1,658 kilograms of narcotics were confiscated at the entrance to Tehran and the smugglers were arrested, according to him. 272 kg of narcotics were also busted in Tehran.

177 major smugglers were also arrested and 19 of their vehicles were seized as well.

Iran is on the frontline of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. 

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past four decades.

