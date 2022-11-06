Close to 800 kg of illicit drugs confiscated in S Iran

Brigadier General Gholamreza Jafari said on Sunday that with the efforts of the police officers of the province, four light and heavy vehicles carrying 747 kg of opium, 40kg of hashish, 1 kg of heroin and 4 kg of other types of drugs were seized.

According to Jafari, 15 drug smugglers, 3 drug retailers and distributors were identified and arrested.

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

