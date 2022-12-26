Iranian police bust over 3 tons of narcotics in Isfahan

The anti-narcotics police forces of Isfahan province succeeded in identifying and dismantling of 10 drug trafficking gangs from 22 November to 22 December, said General Mohammad Reza Mirheidari.

Some 3.420 tons of illicit drugs, including 2.737 tons of opium, 430 kg of hashish, 73 kg of heroin, 75 kg of morphine, and 105 kg of crystal were confiscated during the same period, he pointed out.

The confiscation of narcotics has increased to 48% compared to the same period last year, the police commander added.

Mirheidari announced the arrest of 43 smugglers the confiscation of 3 weapons and the seizing of 66 vehicles and 2 motorcycles during the police operations in the same period.

