Over 2 tons of narcotics seized in SE Iran

Border guards of Sistan and Baluchistan province were informed about the activity of some drug smugglers who were planning to transfer significant amounts of opiates into the country, said Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi.

The border guards were also able to identify one of the opiate drug smuggling ringleaders who was trying to transfer drugs into the country, he added.

Stating that the smugglers intended to transfer the stored drugs by means of high-speed vessels, Goudarzi clarified that the border guards observed the smugglers in Chabahar naval base and impeded their ominous goals.

Referring to the success of the border guards and the cooperation of Hormozgan Police staff in this operation, Goudarzi said that in this operation, the border guards succeeded in seizing 2.7 tons of narcotics, including 1,300 kilograms of opium and 1,400 kilograms of hashish.

SKH/ 5652835