Brigadier General Roham Bakhsh Habibi said that 1,500 kg of narcotics have been seized from one of the gangs.

Three defendants have been arrested in this regard, he further noted.

He went on to say that 30 tons of narcotics have been confiscated during operations since the beginning of the Iranian year [starting March 20, 2022].

Since the beginning of the current year, 58 robbery gangs have been arrested in the province, he pointed out.

