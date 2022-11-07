Over 1 ton of narcotics seized in SE Iran

The Sistan and Baluchestan police commander Second Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri said that the seized cargo includes 673 kg of opium and 373 kg of hashish.

Earlier on September 10, the Sistan and Baluchestan border commander announced the confiscation of over 1 ton of illicit drugs in Sravan county.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

