Over 750 kg of narcotics seized in E Iran

Colonel Naser Farshid said on Monday, that after comprehensive intelligence operations, the anti-narcotics police forces busted 308 kg of opium and 31 kg of hashish during the operation in Khosf city.

During the operation, 3 vehicles were seized and 4 smugglers were also arrested, the police chief said.

According to Farshid, the police forces also confiscated 308 kg of morphine in the inspection of a truck in Tabas city in addition to the arrest of one smuggler.

The deputy police chief of South Khorasan province also announced the confiscation of 104 kg of opium in Qaen city.

During the operation, 2 vehicles were seized and three drug traffickers were arrested, Colonel Hassan Shojaei Nasab said.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past decades.

The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

The war on the drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

ZZ/IRN84926845