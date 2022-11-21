  1. Iran
Nov 21, 2022, 10:00 PM

8.5 tons of narcotics seized in Iran's Bushehr

8.5 tons of narcotics seized in Iran's Bushehr

TEHRAN, Nov. 21 (MNA) – Head of the coordinating council for counter-narcotics in Bushehr said on Monday that 8.5 tons of narcotics have been seized in the province.

Aghil Khorramabadi said that 8.5 tons of narcotics were seized in Bushehr Province during the seven months of the Iranian year [starting on March 20].

Combating illicit drugs, as an important plan, is on the agenda of Iran’s police, he further noted.

Iran is on the frontline of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past four decades.

AMK/5636947

News Code 193925

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News