8.5 tons of narcotics seized in Iran's Bushehr

Aghil Khorramabadi said that 8.5 tons of narcotics were seized in Bushehr Province during the seven months of the Iranian year [starting on March 20].

Combating illicit drugs, as an important plan, is on the agenda of Iran’s police, he further noted.

Iran is on the frontline of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past four decades.

