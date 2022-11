Some 9 smugglers have been detained during three separate operations in Yazd province, Behdani Fard said.

He went on to say that three gangs have been disbanded during the police operations.

Some five light-duty or heavy-duty trucks have been confiscated in this regard, he stated.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past four decades.

