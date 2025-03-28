Sources point to potential ceasefire in Gaza on Sunday

According to Maanews, there have been ongoing speculations about negotiations between mediators and involved parties.

The discussions reportedly involve proposals for the release of Israeli prisoners and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, leading to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.

Egypt has introduced a new proposal to release five Israeli prisoners on a weekly basis, as sources have announced.

While Hamas has adhered to the provisions of the ceasefire agreement with Tel Aviv, Israel disrupted the progress of the negotiations, preventing the implementation of the agreement's second phase.

In January, the Israeli regime was forced to agree to a ceasefire deal with Hamas, given the regime’s failure to achieve any of its objectives, including the “elimination” of the Palestinian Resistance movement or the release of captives.

The 42-day stage of the truce, which was marred by repeated Israeli violations, expired on March 1, but Israel is refraining from stepping into talks for the second stage of the agreement.

Moreover, the Tel Aviv regime has launched strikes on Gaza since Tuesday, breaking the ceasefire and prisoner-captive exchange agreement that lasted nearly two months.

