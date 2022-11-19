Over 1.5 tons of narcotics busted in S Iran

During extensive intelligence measures and round-the-clock monitoring by the anti-narcotics police officers of the province, 3 smugglers who intended to transfer drugs to the province were identified and arrested, said Brigadier General Roham Bakhsh Habibi.

During the operation, 1,526 kg of opium were seized by police forces, he added.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

