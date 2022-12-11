Over 600 kg narcotics confiscated in Kerman

Nearly 293 kg of opium was confiscated from a house in the suburbs of Sirjan city and a related criminal was detained, according to police.

During a separate operation in the south of Kerman province, 341 kg of opium was seized, Nazeri said, adding that one smuggler was killed in the operation.

Four vehicles and some ammunition were also confiscated by the police, he added.

Iran is on the frontline of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past four decades.

