Jan 1, 2023, 10:00 PM

Nearly 1 ton of illicit drugs confiscated in SE Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – An official in Sistan and Baluchestan province on Sunday announced that 500 kg of narcotics were seized in the province.

The illicit drugs were confiscated by the local border guards in a counter-narcotics operation.

The seized drugs include 390 kg of hashish and 110 kg of opium, according to the sources.

The criminals managed to flee the scene, he added.

Also on Sunday, news sources announced that IRGC Navy forces busted 420 kg of opium in Chabahar waters.

Iran is on the frontline of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. 

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past four decades.

