DPRK's ultimate goal is world's most powerful strategic force

"Our great unremitting cause of building the nuclear force for reliably protecting the dignity and sovereignty of the state and the people through all ages is the greatest and most important revolutionary cause, and its ultimate goal is to possess the world's most powerful strategic force, the absolute force unprecedented in the century," says the document, issuing an order to promote to a higher rank and award the military, scientists and technical personnel who took part in the recent launch of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile.

The DPRK launched the intercontinental ballistic missile on November 18, TASS reported.

According to South Korean military experts, this missile can fly more than 15,000 kilometers and reach the US mainland.

MP/PR