N. Korea to launch nuclear strike if leader, state threatened

The law specifying the government’s policy on nuclear forces also stipulates an automatic counter-strike on an adversary if it attacked the country or staged an attempt on the life of its leader.

Moreover, North Korea reserved the right to retaliate with nuclear weapons even if the attack on its territory involved only conventional warfare, TASS reported, quoting Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

According to the document, the country’s nuclear forces are under the direct and single-handed command of the North Korean leader.

Any decisions related to the country’s nuclear forces are to be made exclusively by the leader of the country.

MP/PR