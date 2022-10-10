North Korea says tests nuclear warning to S Korea, US

North Korea carried out its seventh launch in two weeks when it fired two ballistic missiles early on Sunday morning, Aljazeera reported.

Showing the first pictures from the launches, state broadcaster KCNA reported Kim Jong Un guided the exercises, which involved ballistic missiles with mock nuclear warheads and were led by “tactical nuclear operations units”.

The various tests simulated targeting military command facilities, striking main ports, and airports in the South, KCNA added.

“The effectiveness and practical combat capability of our nuclear combat force were fully demonstrated as it stands completely ready to hit and destroy targets at any time from any location,” the report said.

“Even though the enemy continues to talk about dialogue and negotiations, we do not have anything to talk about nor do we feel the need to do so,” KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

RHM/PR