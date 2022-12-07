  1. Politics
Turkey, Russia to discuss regional issues in Istanbul

TEHRAN, Dec. 07 (MNA) – Political consultations between Turkey and Russia will be held in Istanbul on Thursday and Friday to discuss regional issues, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced.

Delegations headed by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and his Russian counterpart Sergey Vershinin will address the Black Sea grain export deal, as well as regional issues such as Syria, Libya, and Palestine, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Early Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced the forthcoming meeting, saying engagement between the two countries carries on, and the exchange of views continues not only on Ukraine but also on other regional issues, according to Anadolu News Agency.

