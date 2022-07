"If the South Korean regime and military gangsters are thinking of taking us on militarily and believe they can neutralize or destroy part of our military power preemptively based on particular military means or methods, they are mistaken," Kim said in the speech released by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), according to South Korean Yonhap news agency.

Kim Jong-un warned his government is "fully prepared" for any military conflict with the United States.

KI/PR