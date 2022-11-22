No country should have any aspiration over Armenia's Syunik

Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri made the remarks in a meeting with Armenia's Prosecutor General Anna Vardapetyan on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Anna Vardapetyan highly valued the cooperation between the law enforcement agencies of the two countries, which, she said, is based on a rich experience of diplomatic relations, and assured that it will expand and gain a new quality based on the bilateral productive work, ARMENPRESS reported.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, stated that the 3000-year-old historical and cultural ties between Iran and Armenia are a good base for the development of the relations in all directions.

Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri added that the relations with Armenia are a priority for Iran. He emphasized the importance of Armenia’s Syunik province for Iran and stated that no country should have any aspiration with regard to the province.

The sides then discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, which mainly related to the extradition of prisoners, the legal support on criminal cases, etc.

MP/PR