Iran, Venezuela to build joint technological, scientific park

The President of the University of Tehran (UT), Seyyed Mohammad Moghimi made the comments in a meeting with a high-ranking Venezuelan academic delegation.

The UT president said that the first priority of the university is to increase cooperation with friendly countries.

"Venezuela is considered one of Iran's old friends, and in the 13th Iranian government, a special emphasis has been placed on expanding cooperation between Iran and Venezuela in all fields, especially in the field of science diplomacy," Moghimi said.

Pointing out that the political, economic, social and technical interactions between Iran and Venezuela are developing on a daily basis, he noted that Tehran University has the capacity to develop its activities in a variety of scientific and specialized fields with universities and the government of Venezuela.

Also referring to the visits of several delegations from Iraq, Armenia, Georgia and Russia to the UT's Science and Technology Park of and their request to set up a branch of the Science and Technology Park in those countries, he said, UT is ready to set up a branch of the same park in Venezuela.

In response to Venezuela's Deputy Minister of Research, Science and Technology to establish a joint science and technology park between Iran and Venezuela, Moghimi said, "In order to establish a joint park between the two countries, the head of the UT Science and Technology Park will make a feasibility study during his visit to Venezuela."

He added, "We can reach a suitable model to help the technical development of businesses in Venezuela and also provide technical assistance to Iranian investors in Venezuela."

Moghimi further said about the joint UT cooperation with Venezuela's top universities, that the UT would welcome professors from the Latin American country to strengthen the Spanish-Language department, as well as the establishment of master's and doctoral courses in Spanish at the UT.

