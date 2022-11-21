Armenian diplomat thanks Iran for supporting his country

Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan met with his Iranian counterpart, Ali Bagheri Kani in Tehran on Monday afternoon, during which the two sides discusse and exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional developments.

The two deputy foreign ministers also emphasized the necessity of establishing peace and stability in the South Caucasus region and strengthening intra-regional cooperation.

Bagheri Kani, for his part, called the all-out expansion of cooperation between Iran and Armenia as being in the interest of the two nations and in favor of strengthening stability and security in the South Caucasus region, and emphasized the resolve of the Islamic Republic of Iran to further expand this cooperation.

While appreciating the Islamic Republic of Iran's stances in supporting the territorial integrity of his country, Safaryan pointed to Armenia's will to develop cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic and trade fields, and also expressed hope that the relations between the two countries will continue to grow.

