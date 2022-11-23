  1. Politics
Nov 23, 2022, 6:47 PM

Russia to contribute to stabilization of Afghanistan

Russia to contribute to stabilization of Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Nov. 22 (MNA) – President Putin said Wednesday that Russia will contribute to the stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan, adding that a current priority task is the formation of an inclusive government in the country.

President Vladimir Putin made the remarks at the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) Summit in Yerevan, where leaders of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan attended.

Putin said that the use of CSTO forces in Kazakhstan has been analyzed, adding that Russia supports the decision to equip CSTO forces with modern weapons.

The CSTO is an intergovernmental military alliance that seeks to protect its members from any potential aggression. It includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.

The Russian president added that the situation in Afghanistan remains difficult,  adding that the threat of infiltration of militants into CSTO countries is still high.

Hopefully, decisions on border delimitation and humanitarian issues will allow Baku and Yerevan will reach a peace treaty, Putin further said.

MNA

News Code 194025

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News