Russia to contribute to stabilization of Afghanistan

President Vladimir Putin made the remarks at the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) Summit in Yerevan, where leaders of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan attended.

Putin said that the use of CSTO forces in Kazakhstan has been analyzed, adding that Russia supports the decision to equip CSTO forces with modern weapons.

The CSTO is an intergovernmental military alliance that seeks to protect its members from any potential aggression. It includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.

The Russian president added that the situation in Afghanistan remains difficult, adding that the threat of infiltration of militants into CSTO countries is still high.

Hopefully, decisions on border delimitation and humanitarian issues will allow Baku and Yerevan will reach a peace treaty, Putin further said.

MNA