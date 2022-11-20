Iran, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia to exchange electricity

The power industry status of the country is presently on the right track in a way that 95 percent of related parts and equipment is produced inside the country, no need to import from outside, Ali Akbar Mehrabian, Iranian Minister of Energ said on Sunday on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony of 22nd International Electricity Industry Exhibition.

Domestic achievements in the field of electricity industry is unique, he said, adding that some of these achievements have been achieved for the first time in the country.

The ministry has taken giant steps in line with reducing consumption of electricity in the country using the world’s most modern technology, the energy minister emphasized.

In addition, the Ministry of Energy has focused on realizing objectives of the country in the field of growth of production and electricity industry optimally, he added.

The initial synchronization with the Russia’s power grid has been done and effective technical steps have been taken for the common synchronization of the electricity network among Iran, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia, so that the country can have an electricity link with the Russian Federation and this will ensure the stability of the country's electricity, Mehrabian continued.

