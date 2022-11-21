Armenia appreciates Iran stance on intl. borders immutability

Safaryan who is in Tehran met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Sunday evening.

Referring to the recent visit of the Iranian foreign minister to Armenia and the opening of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kapan, Safaryan called this action a great development and a turning point in the process of expanding relations between the two countries.

He also appreciated Iran's principled and constructive positions regarding the sovereignty of countries in the region and the immutability of international borders.

Pointing to the capacities and infrastructures available to expand bilateral economic relations between Iran and Armenia, he emphasized the need to follow up and make efforts to implement the agreements that have been made.

Amir-Abdollahian, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the growing relations between the two friendly and neighboring countries.

He also considered the opening of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kapan as a practical and important step for the two countries to increase trade exchanges and move towards achieving a favorable perspective in economic relations.

