Yerevan ready to sign peace agreement with Baku: Pashinyan

"The reason for adopting the Russian position is that we're advancing not the issue of status, but the issue of ensuring the security and rights of the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh," Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday.

"Just as in 2018, we believe that the number one conversation participants should be the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh," he said.

"And we hope, and there seems to be an understanding among the international community, that there should be an internationally visible conversation between representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan about the rights and security of Armenians in the republic. The fact that we agree to separate the issue of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations from the solution of Karabakh Armenians' problems doesn't mean that we agree to remove from the agenda the issue of security and rights of Armenians in Karabakh," Pashinyan said.

He noted that Armenia is ready to sign a framework agreement based on mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"We are ready to sign a framework agreement on peace with Azerbaijan," Pashinyan concluded.

RHM/PR