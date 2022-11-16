IAEA ready to work with Tehran on safeguards issues

"Our Board of Governors meeting opened today. I informed Governors that I've just returned from #COP27 where @IAEAorg is present & engaged in important areas where we can help—nuclear is at the table, to mitigate #ClimateChange & contribute to adaptation w/ #NuclearScience & tech," the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi tweeted on Wednesday.

"I reiterated IAEA's readiness to work with Iran on addressing outstanding safeguards issues. I hope our planned technical meeting with Iran takes place, but I want to stress that this meeting should be aimed at effectively clarifying and resolving those issues," Grossi wrote.

The IAEA Board of Governors convened its regular November meeting, starting at 10:30 CET on Wednesday, 16 November in Boardroom C, in the C building in the Vienna International Centre (VIC).

