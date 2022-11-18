Resolution could affect Iran's cooperation with IAEA

The IAEA Board of Governors passed a resolution against Iran's peaceful nuclear activities under immense political pressure from the United States, UK, France and Germany in its meeting on Thursday.

Mohsen Naziri Asl, Iran’s representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stressed that Iran is resolute to defend its rights and rightful interests against the Western states' pressures and excessive demands.

He added the resolution could negatively affect Iran's constructive cooperation with the agency.

Naziri Asl said that the resolution was based on unfounded and fabricated information provided by the Western states who sought to achieve political goals through it.

He added that over the past weeks, these countries have not spared any effort to call into question Iran's continued interaction with the IAEA and cast doubt on the prospect of reaching an agreement regarding the lifting of oppressive anti-Iran sanctions and the revival of the JCPOA.

The diplomat further said Iran strongly believes that the resolution will not bear any gains for those who proposed it, especially in terms of restoring their tarnished image as the main violators of the JCPOA and laying the groundwork for justifying more unilateral sanctions against the Iranian nation.

The resolution drafted by the United States, Britain, France and Germany called for Iran's urgent cooperation with the agency.

