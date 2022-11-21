IAEA's BoG resolution issued with political motives: Kan'ani

Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani briefed on the latest Iranian foreign policy developments and answered a number of questions put forward by the journalists.

IAEA resolution issued with political motives

Answering a question about the measures of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) in Natanz and Fordow in response to the recent resolution of the International Atomic Energy Agency against Iran, Kan'ani said, "The actions of the Islamic Republic of Iran are in response to the recent resolution of the Board of Governors of the Agency, a resolution that unfortunately issued with the political action of the American government and three European countries [against Iran]. They practically imposed it on the Board of Governors with political pressure."

"The details of the measures taken by the Islamic Republic will be informed by the AEOI," he added. "But as mentioned in our published positions, the Agency was informed about Iran's measure, and the action taken was carried out in the presence of the Agency observers."

The foreign ministry spokesman went on to say, "Unfortunately, as we noted, the resolution was issued with political motives. Iran has the most transparent program of peaceful nuclear activities in comparison to the number of facilities under the Agency's supervision in the world, and the largest number of inspections conducted with the Agency have been carried out on Iran's nuclear activities. Therefore, it was expected to avoid political actions in connection with Iran's constructive cooperation with the Agency and to allow Iran's good cooperation with the Agency continues."

"But the action of these four countries, unfortunately, showed that they are still willing to disturb the technical activities between Iran and the Agency with political approaches. Therefore, Iran showed the necessary reaction as it had already announced."

Politicizing issue of human rights not constructive at all

In response to a question about the adoption of the resolution on the situation of human rights in Iran in the United Nations, Kan'ani said, "Politicizing the issue of human rights is not productive in any way, and using human rights as a tool cannot help advance the values and goals of the international community in relation to human rights."

"Any efforts of countries, especially a certain number of Western countries, including Germany, in connection with raising Iran's human rights issues in the UN Human Rights Council, is an action with political motives and approach. We condemn these actions. We believe that the political approach to human rights is unconstructive and will not contribute to the promotion of human rights in any country or global community," he added.

Countries are present in the United Nations Human Rights Council and some of them are permanent members of the Security Council that have committed many crimes against humanity and have endangered the peace and security of humanity throughout history, the Iranian diplomat underlined.

German government historically had dark record on human rights

The German government has historically had a dark record in relation to human rights, Kan'ani noted, adding that the German government has no political and moral place and does not have the right to take such actions against independent countries, including Iran.

"As it has already announced, the Islamic Republic will have a constructive interaction in the face of constructive interaction, and it will have a reciprocal and effective reaction against non-constructive behaviors. We advise the countries that, unfortunately, use international forums and specialized international organizations to seek political approaches to exert pressure against independent countries, to stop such non-constructive approaches," the spokesperson said regarding the issue of sending Iran's case to the Security Council and using the trigger mechanism.

Syrian people victims of Zionist regime aggression for many years

In response to a question about the aggression of the Zionist regime in Syria, the Iranian diplomat said, "The silence of the international forums is unfortunately one of the reasons for the continued illegal attacks of the Zionist regime and the actions of this regime against the territorial integrity of Syria."

"Any aggression of the Zionist regime against Syria and violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country is definitely a clear and gross violation of international regulations. We condemn this aggression. International assemblies and the United Nations and the Security Council must react seriously to this issue, and in this connection, all the worlds are definitely responsible and must fulfill their responsibilities," he added.

"Unfortunately, the Syrian people have been victims of illegal actions and aggressions of the Zionist regime for many years, and in this regard, we support any action of the Syrian government to protect itself and protect the security of the people of this country," Kan'ani noted.

Iraqi territory not to be used against Iran

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman also spoke about the actions of terrorist groups in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region against Iran, saying that Iran expects that there will be no threat to the security of the Islamic Republic of Iran from the territory of Iraq and that the territory of Iraq will not be used as a place of threat against the Islamic Republic.

"Unfortunately, it did not happen despite the repeated promises that we have received from the Iraqi government officials and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region officials, and as a result, the Islamic Republic takes action based on its legal rights to protect the security of its borders and citizens," he added.

