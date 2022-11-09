Regional, intl. cooperation solution to solve existing crisis

The Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani on Wednesday morning met and held talks with the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev.

Referring to the dimensions of the combined war of the domination system against the Iranian nation and the effects of the US sanctions, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani noted, "Expanding bilateral and regional cooperation, especially with neighboring countries in the economic field, is one of the strategic priorities of our country."

He also stressed the need for strengthening the Iran-Russia cooperation process in different fields including trade, banking, energy, transportation, and agriculture. "By taking the necessary measures, the obstacles in these sectors should be removed quickly," Shamkhani added.

Shamkhani also noted that it is necessary to strengthen multilateral cooperation in regional organizations, especially SCO, to intelligently use the exchangeable capacities of the member countries.

The SNSC secretary went on to say that danger of terrorism and extremism continues to threaten the security of the region and the world, emphasizing the need to continue and increase regional and international cooperation to completely eliminate the dangers of this phenomenon.

Referring to the Ukraine crisis, Shamkhani said, "Iran welcomes and supports any initiative that leads to a ceasefire and peace between Russia and Ukraine based on dialogue and is ready to play a role in ending the war."

He also called for forming joint institutions to deal with sanctions and activating the capacity of international institutions against sanctions and sanction-imposing countries.

Nikolai Patrushev, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the acceleration of cooperation between Tehran and Moscow in various fields

Referring to the previous agreements reached between the national security institutions of Iran and Russia, Patrushev stated that the main goal of the visit of him and his accompanying delegation to Iran is to exchange opinions over speeding up the implementation of joint projects, as well as providing dynamic mechanisms to start new activities in the economic, commercial, energy and technology fields.

Creating synergy in transit capacities, especially the rapid completion of the North-South corridor is an effective step to improve the quality of bilateral and international economic and commercial cooperation, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the top Russian security official noted that Western countries, especially the United States, are seeking to impose their political will on independent countries by violating the United Nations Charter and using combined warfare.

Turning to the ongoing war in Ukraine, Patrushev stated, that from the beginning, the media empire of the West, by inverting the facts, has made a wide effort to create a deviation in the world public opinion regarding how the Ukraine crisis started and the related realities.

