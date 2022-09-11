Shamkhani congratulates Tajikistan on Independence Day

In a congratulatory message on Sunday, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani felicitated the 31rd Independence of Tajikistan to the president of the country, Nasrullah Mahmudzadeh the Secretary of the National Security Council of the Republic of Tajikistan and noble people of this country.

In the message, Shamkhani expressed hope that the expansion of relations between two countries of Iran and Tajikistan with shared language, culture and history will help increase prosperity and happiness among people of the two countries and the region.

