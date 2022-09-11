  1. Politics
Shamkhani congratulates Tajikistan on Independence Day

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – The Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) in a message felicitated the 31st anniversary of the Independence Day of Republic of Tajikistan to the president of the country and his Tajik counterpart.

In a congratulatory message on Sunday, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani felicitated the 31rd Independence of Tajikistan to the president of the country, Nasrullah Mahmudzadeh the Secretary of the National Security Council of the Republic of Tajikistan and noble people of this country.

In the message, Shamkhani expressed hope that the expansion of relations between two countries of Iran and Tajikistan with shared language, culture and history will help increase prosperity and happiness among people of the two countries and the region.

