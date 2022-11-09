US says it can’t confirm Kyiv’s claims about Iranian missiles

The US military has no evidence suggesting that Tehran has supplied Moscow with ballistic missiles, the Pentagon’s spokesman, Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, said at a news briefing on Tuesday. Earlier, Kyiv accused Iran of providing Russia with weapons and called for strikes against the Iranian military-industrial complex.

“We do not have any information to corroborate right now that Iran has delivered ballistic missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine,” Ryder said regarding the alleged deliveries. The Pentagon will “continue to keep a close eye on” the matter, he told journalists, according to Russia Today.

He added that the US does “have concerns” that Moscow might “seek to acquire that capability.”

Both Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly rejected that arms deliveries have taken place amid the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv. Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that his nation provided Russia with a “small number of drones” before the start of the conflict. He also rejected claims that Iran has supplied Moscow with missiles.

MNA/RPR