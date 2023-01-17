Iran-Russia economic coop. in line with strategic agreements

Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani made the remarks in a meeting with the Russian President’s Special Aide Igor Levitin on Tuesday.

Referring to Tehran-Moscow developing relations in all fields, Shamkhani called for accelerating the implementation of joint economic projects within the framework of the agreements reached between the presidents of Iran and Russia.

Saying that unilateral sanctions hinder the development process and cause the escalation of regional and global crises, Ali Shamkhani emphasized the need to form joint bodies to counter the restrictive measures and activate international capacities against sanctions and sanctioning countries.

Igor Levitin, for his part, presented a report on the progress of Tehran-Moscow joint projects since his last visit until now.

"Considering the strategic impact of completing the North-South railway project and Russia's commitment to quickly complete the Rasht-Astara section, our main priority is the quick start of operational measures related to this project," Levitin stressed.

Fortunately, by the measures taken by the economic and banking officials of the two countries, the necessary mechanisms to overcome the restrictions caused by the sanctions in the monetary and banking spheres have been removed.

Tehran and Moscow would soon witness a serious leap in trade relations, he added.

MP/Nournews