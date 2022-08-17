SNSC to review possible agreement in Vienna talks

Speaking in a joint meeting of the Parliament on Wednesday with officials and authorities involved in nuclear talks, Ali Shamkhani stated that Iranian Parliament has already passed the Law "Strategic Action Plan to Counter US Sanctions and Protect Rights of Iranian People,", adding that Law has greatly strengthened the negotiating power of the Islamic Republic of Iran given the technical support it provided.

The Law of Strategic Action Plan to Counter US Sanctions has outlined a task for its two specialized commissions, Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission and also Energy Commission to follow up on the case, he said, adding that if an agreement is achieved, the report on measures taken will be reported to the Parliament.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) is not going to have legislation on the possible agreement. Instead, the Council will review it and approve it and then will forward its own report to the Parliament, Shamkhani asserted.

