Shamkhani to visit Azerbaijan for bilateral ties

TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani is set to visit Baku on Friday.
Shamkhani will visit Baku at the invitation of his Azeri counterpart.
He is also set to meet with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to discuss Iran-Azerbaijan ties and the latest regional and international developments.
MP
