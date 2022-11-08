Top Russian security official arrives in Iran on state visit

Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of the Security Council of Russia, arrived in Tehran on Tuesday at the official invitation of Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In addition to meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Patrushev is scheduled to meet with other high-ranking Iranian political and economic officials to discuss the development and expansion of bilateral relations and cooperation on the international stage.

Russia's top security official is said to have been accompanied by an economic delegation during the trip to Iran.

MNA