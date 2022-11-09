Indpendent countries coop. decisive response to US sanctions

Raeisi on Wednesday afternoon held a meeting with Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev in Tehran.

Stating that the will of Iran and Russia is to improve the level of strategic relations in various fields, the Iranian president described Tehran-Moscow relations as growing bening strengthened and predicted a bright future for those ties.

Raeisi emphasized that the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to oppose war and stated, "The expansion of the scope and escalation of war is a cause of concern for all countries."

Patrushev, for his part, presented a report on the status of bilateral cooperation and emphasized, "We are working very actively to develop cooperation in the political, commercial, energy, agricultural, and transit fields."

The Iran-Russia joint economic commission is also following the implementation of the agreements made between the presidents of the two countries, the Russian official added.

Expressing hope for the development of Iran-Russia relations within the framework of regional bodies and organizations, Patrushev stated, "The creation of a multipolar world is in line with the interests of all countries in the world."

Nikolai Patrushev arrived in Tehran on Tuesday at the official invitation of Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani.

The two top security officials held a bilateral meeting on Wednesday morning during which they discussed a number of regional and international issues.

Patrushev is also scheduled to meet with other high-ranking Iranian political and economic officials to discuss the development and expansion of bilateral relations and cooperation on the international stage.

Russia's top security official is accompanied by an economic delegation during the trip to Iran.

