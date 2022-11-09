  1. Politics
Top Iranian, Russian security officials hold talks in Tehran

TEHRAN, Nov. 09 (MNA) – The Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) on Wednesday morning met and held talks with the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev.

Details of their meeting have not been published so far.

Nikolai Patrushev arrived in Tehran on Tuesday at the official invitation of Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani.

In addition to meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Patrushev is scheduled to meet with other high-ranking Iranian political and economic officials to discuss the development and expansion of bilateral relations and cooperation on the international stage.

Russia's top security official is said to have been accompanied by an economic delegation during the trip to Iran.

