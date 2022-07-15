  1. Politics
Shamkhani arrives in Baku to hold talks on bilateral ties

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani has just arrived at Baku airport on Friday where he was officially welcomed by his Azeri counterpart.

The Iranian official is visiting Azerbaijan at the invitation of Ramil Usubov, Secretary of the Security Council under the Azerbaijani president.

He is also set to meet with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to discuss Iran-Azerbaijan ties and the latest regional and international developments.

Pursuing the implementation of agreements between the two countries and exchanging views on improving the level of relations, as well as reviewing the latest political, security, and economic developments in the regional and global spheres, are among the goals of Shamkhani's visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan in South Caucasus region.

