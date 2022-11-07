Iraqi security forces pound ISIL tunnels in NW country

Iraq's Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi announced that the operations are launched jointly by Iraqi security forces including the country's police and army.

Last day, in a security operation launched by Iraq's PMU forces, three ISIL terrorists, including a senior chieftain, were killed.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.

