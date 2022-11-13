Three Hashd al-Sha’abi forces martyred in W Iraq

In this statement which was published on Sunday evening, these three forces were members of the 45th Al-Hashd Brigade.

Hashd al-Sha’abi Organization also reported that four of its forces were injured in a bomb explosion in Saladin province.

The Organization emphasized that the wounded belong to the 51st Brigade of the Salah Operation Command of the Hashd al-Sha’abi and are part of the army responsible for implementing a large-scale security operation in Saladin province. They were injured due to the explosion of a roadside bomb in Saladin province.

Despite the various operations carried out by Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi security forces to clear the country from ISIL terrorists, elements of this terrorist group are still operating in some areas of Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh, Saladin, Al Anbar and Baghdad provinces.

