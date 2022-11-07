  1. World
  2. North America
Nov 7, 2022, 11:55 AM

US forces steal 43 oil tankers from Syria's oil fields

US forces steal 43 oil tankers from Syria's oil fields

TEHRAN, Nov. 07 (MNA) – Local sources in the northeast of Syria once again reported the stealing of Syrian oil by the American army and its transfer to Iraq.

The US forces looted tankers loaded with oil from the Hasakah countryside and headed towards the Iraqi lands.

Local sources in Al-Yaarubiyah countryside told SANA that a convoy, including 43 tankers loaded with the stolen Syrian oil from the oil wells occupied by the American occupation forces left over the past hours across the Al-Mahmoudiyeh illegal crossing and entered northern Iraq.

The American forces brought out tens of stolen oil tankers from Syrian territories towards Iraqi lands via the illegal border crossings in the Hasakah countryside.

The US military has for long stationed its forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of ISIL terrorists.

News Code 193365

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News