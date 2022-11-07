ISIL terrorist team destroyed in Lebanon

A security source in Lebanon announced that the intelligence forces of the country's army managed to destroy a terrorist network affiliated with ISIL terrorist group that was planning sabotage actions in Tripoli and the southern Dahieh city of Beirut.

Earlier, the Command of the Lebanese army announced the identification and destruction of a cell affiliated with the ISIL terrorist group in the city of Tripoli, located north of Beirut.

The Command of the Lebanese army announced in a statement that the members of ISIL terrorist group mainly prepared personal weapons and ammunition to carry out security operations using the grave conditions of Lebanon and tried to employ other people to help them.

This terrorist team started its activity last June and carried out the assassination attempt against a retired first deputy in al-Metin - Tripoli area on August 22.

