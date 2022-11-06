PMU kill 3 ISIL terrorists, including chieftain in Mosul

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi announced that it started a new operation in Iraq's Mosul on Saturday evening.

They carried out a security operation to destroy several tunnels in the Khwaja Khalil area in the north of Mosul.

Mosul is a major city in northern Iraq, serving as the capital of the Nineveh Governorate.

According to a statement released by the Hashd al-Sha’abi organization, 3 ISIL terrorists, including a senior chieftain, were killed in this operation.

The forces of the 59th Division of the Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi operation headquarters in Nineveh province managed to kill three ISIL terrorists, including the military officer of the "Badush" sector, while they were fleeing.

Earlier on Saturday, the Hashd al-Sha’abi artillery unit targeted hideouts belonging to ISIL terrorists near the administrative border of Diyala and Saladin province in Iraq.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar province

RHM/FNA14010814000931